S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 20454.32 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 32.47 points or 0.16% today to 20454.32

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 294.77 points or 1.46% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 7.39% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 7.11% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 12.35% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.51% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.55% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 1069.40 points or 5.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

