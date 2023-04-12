Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:51:15 2023-04-12 pm EDT
20454.32 PTS   +0.16%
05:42pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 20454.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:40pResource shares help lift Toronto market for fourth day
RE
04:28pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 30 Pts, Having Been Up 110 Pts at Midday; Still, Index Adding to More Than 220 Pts Gained Over Last Two Full Days and Near 20,500 Level
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.16% Higher at 20454.32 -- Data Talk

04/12/2023 | 05:42pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 32.47 points or 0.16% today to 20454.32


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 294.77 points or 1.46% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 11 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 7.39% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 7.11% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 12.35% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.51% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.55% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 1069.40 points or 5.52%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-23 1741ET

Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 13.82 Delayed Quote.6.06%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.26 Delayed Quote.4.13%
TRANSALTA CORPORATION 12.32 Delayed Quote.3.10%
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. 17.66 Delayed Quote.2.79%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 10.01 Delayed Quote.2.35%
BORALEX INC. 41.87 Delayed Quote.-3.03%
SPIN MASTER CORP. 35.66 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 5.9 Delayed Quote.-3.75%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. 24.5 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
BOMBARDIER INC. 66.57 Delayed Quote.-5.81%
Heatmap : ETF components 
