S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 19657.53 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 32.79 points or 0.17% today to 19657.53
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 197.61 points or 1.02% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up five of the past seven trading days
--Off 11.00% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023
--Off 11.00% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 7.97% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 11.00% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 5.34% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
--Up 1.44% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 2.79%
--Year-to-date it is up 272.61 points or 1.41%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-28-23 1741ET