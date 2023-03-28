S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 19657.53 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 32.79 points or 0.17% today to 19657.53

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 197.61 points or 1.02% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 11.00% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 11.00% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.97% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.34% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 1.44% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 272.61 points or 1.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

