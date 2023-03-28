Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:55:31 2023-03-28 pm EDT
19657.53 PTS   +0.17%
05:42pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 19657.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:40pCanada Federal Budget 2023 Brief: Dividends Received By Cos, Particularly Financials, Will Be Treated As Business Income Going Forward
MT
04:38pCanada Federal Budget 2023 Brief: 2% Federal Share Buyback Tax Will Come In to Effect on January 1, 2024
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 19657.53 -- Data Talk

03/28/2023 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 32.79 points or 0.17% today to 19657.53


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 197.61 points or 1.02% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up five of the past seven trading days

--Off 11.00% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 11.00% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.97% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.34% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 1.44% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 272.61 points or 1.41%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-28-23 1741ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:42pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 19657.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:40pCanada Federal Budget 2023 Brief: Dividends Received By..
MT
04:38pCanada Federal Budget 2023 Brief: 2% Federal Share Buyb..
MT
04:26pToronto stock market gains as energy, mining shares rise
RE
04:11pTSX Closes Up Modest 32 Pts Despite Higher Commodity Prices
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 30 Pts, Making It a Hat Trick of Winning Days ..
MT
03:03pTSX Brief: Still, Tuesday's Gains Adding to 160 Pts Gained Over the Last Two F..
MT
03:03pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Tuesday Trade Up a Modest 20 Or So Points, Less..
MT
12:18pToronto Stocks Inch Higher; Crescent Point Gains on C$1.7 Billion Oil Asset Acquisition
DJ
12:10pTSX up 64 Points as Commodities Rise
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:38pEro Copper Outlines 18% Increase in Xavantina Ops Mineral Reserves
MT
05:30pAlamos Gold Provides Notice of Completion of Annual Filings
AQ
05:24pAllied Announces Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter Financial Results
GL
05:24pAllied Announces Conference Call to Discuss First-Quarter Financial Results
GL
05:23pTelus : DEBT SECURITIES - Form 6-K
PU
05:20pCANOPY GROWTH CORP Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05:14pBank of Montreal Urges Shareholders to Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC C..
MT
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 8.35 Delayed Quote.6.91%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 3.43 Delayed Quote.4.57%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 6.26 Delayed Quote.4.16%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.11 Delayed Quote.3.74%
SSR MINING INC. 20.66 Delayed Quote.3.51%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 3.07 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. 1.06 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 2.46 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 2.56 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.91 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
Heatmap : ETF components 
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer