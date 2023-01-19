Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:07:29 2023-01-19 pm EST
20341.44 PTS   -0.17%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 20341.44 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:23pTSX extends pullback as investors eye economic data
RE
04:27pTSX Takes Two Days of Losses To 110 Pts; BMO Capital Markets With a 'Canadian Strategy Snapshot'
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 20341.44 -- Data Talk

01/19/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 34.79 points or 0.17% today to 20341.44


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 116.02 points or 0.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 7.90% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Off 7.90% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.73% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.57% from its 2023 closing high of 20457.46 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 4.62% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 956.52 points or 4.93%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1731ET

SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. 7.93 Delayed Quote.5.03%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 18.45 Delayed Quote.5.01%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 17.74 Delayed Quote.4.17%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 8.04 Delayed Quote.4.15%
BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD. 31.21 Delayed Quote.3.96%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 27.66 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
CARGOJET INC. 112.61 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
QUEBECOR INC. 30.06 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.26 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.41 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
