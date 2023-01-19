S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.17% Lower at 20341.44 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 34.79 points or 0.17% today to 20341.44

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 116.02 points or 0.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Off 7.90% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Off 7.90% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.73% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.57% from its 2023 closing high of 20457.46 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 4.62% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.93%

--Year-to-date it is up 956.52 points or 4.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1731ET