S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.19% Higher at 20259.78 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 38.59 points or 0.19% today to 20259.78

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.27% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.28% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.44% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.20% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 874.86 points or 4.51%

03-01-23 1733ET