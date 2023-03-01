Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:06:02 2023-03-01 pm EST
20259.78 PTS   +0.19%
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.19% Higher at 20259.78 -- Data Talk

03/01/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 38.59 points or 0.19% today to 20259.78


--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 8.27% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.28% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.44% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.20% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 874.86 points or 4.51%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1733ET

05:33pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.19% Higher at 20259.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:43pTSX edges up at start of March as resource shares rally
RE
04:22pTSX Closes Up Near 40 Pts As Higher Commodity Prices Helped Resources Heavy Index; Well..
MT
03:03pTSX Brief: Base Metals, Battery Metals and Energy Sectors Lead Gainers, Health..
MT
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Wednesday Trade Up Near 40 Pts With Resources H..
MT
12:29pTSX up 63 Points at Midday, Boosted by Gains in Miners, Energy
MT
12:24pToronto Stocks Just Above Flat; Royal Bank of Canada Falls on 1Q Profit Decline
DJ
09:39aTSX Brief: Has Recovered Early Modest Losses, Now up Near 40 Pts, Reflecting M..
MT
06:06aU.S. Stocks Brief: S&P Futures Up 0.3%, Boosted By Upside Surprise In ..
MT
02/28S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 2.63% Lower at 20221.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pThomson Reuters : Notification of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
05:39pTourmaline Oil Swings to a Fourth-Quarter Loss on Charges as Revenue Rises 42%
MT
05:38pDescartes Systems : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:29pTricon Residential Net Income from Continuing Operations Down YOY; Outlines 2023 Guidan..
MT
05:20pTourmaline Oil : 2022 Q4 Interim Report
PU
05:17pTricon Residential Brief: Core funds from operations for Q4 202..
MT
05:16pTricon Residential Brief: Net income from continuing operations..
MT
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 3.61 Delayed Quote.9.06%
AECON GROUP INC. 10.99 Delayed Quote.8.38%
PAREX RESOURCES INC. 23.7 Delayed Quote.6.56%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 17.9 Delayed Quote.6.55%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 8.99 Delayed Quote.5.89%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.07 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 133.62 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 8.75 Delayed Quote.-3.74%
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES 8.86 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
SLEEP COUNTRY CANADA HOLDINGS INC. 24 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
