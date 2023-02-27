Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:54:00 2023-02-27 pm EST
20260.13 PTS   +0.20%
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 20260.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:10pResource shares boost TSX; gains capped by interest rate outlook
RE
04:36pTSX Closes Up Near 41 Pts Amid Cautious Optimism Ahead of Canada GDP Data Release
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 20260.13 -- Data Talk

02/27/2023 | 05:37pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 40.94 points or 0.20% today to 20260.13


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 71.94 points or 0.36% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 8.27% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.28% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.44% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.20% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 875.21 points or 4.51%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1736ET

Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
