S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.20% Higher at 20260.13 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 40.94 points or 0.20% today to 20260.13

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 71.94 points or 0.36% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

--Off 8.27% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 8.27% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.28% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.44% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.20% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.44%

--Year-to-date it is up 875.21 points or 4.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

