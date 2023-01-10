Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:57:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
19898.86 PTS   +0.21%
05:11pToronto market posts 4-week high as gold miners climb
RE
04:29pTSX Takes Gains For 2023 So Far To Near 500 Pts, Leaving Index Shy of Return to 20,000 Level
MT
04:02pTSX Brief: Index Has Gained Close To 500 Pts In Last Six Sessions Since Return From Trade After the New Year Holiday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 19898.86 -- Data Talk

01/10/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 41.79 points or 0.21% today to 19898.86


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 392.02 points or 2.01% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.91% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Off 9.91% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.30% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.34% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 513.94 points or 2.65%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1729ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:11pToronto market posts 4-week high as gold miners climb
RE
04:29pTSX Takes Gains For 2023 So Far To Near 500 Pts, Leaving Index Shy of Return to 20,000 ..
MT
04:02pTSX Brief: Index Has Gained Close To 500 Pts In Last Six Sessions Since Return..
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Gains More Than 40 Pts Over Final Hour, Set To Close Up About 35 Pt..
MT
03:04pTSX Brief: Index Enters Last Hour of Tuesday Trade Down a Modest Dozen Pts Ami..
MT
12:15pToronto Stocks Slightly Lower, Algoma Steel Slides on Expected 3Q Loss, Lower Shipments
DJ
12:09pTSX Down 65 Points on Mixed Sectors
MT
10:59aTSX falls as Powell comments, energy stocks weigh
RE
10:16aTSX Brief: Now Down More Than 20 Pts Amid Mixed Commodity Prices; Index Gained..
MT
09:43aTSX flat after Powell's comments; gold miners gain
RE
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:11pWest Fraser Timber to Indefinitely Suspend Operations at its Perry Sawmill in Florida
MT
05:07pInsider Sell: Primo Water
MT
05:01pFirst Capital REIT Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
AQ
05:01pWest fraser announces indefinite curtailment of perry sawmill
PR
04:59pMagna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2022 Results and 2023 Outlook Conference Call
GL
04:59pMagna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2022 Results and 2023 Outlook Conference Call
GL
04:46pMackenzie Investments Announces Change to Multi-Asset Strategies Team
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 16.27 Delayed Quote.6.62%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 12.04 Delayed Quote.6.55%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 4.9 Delayed Quote.5.38%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 6.3 Delayed Quote.4.13%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 3.65 Delayed Quote.3.99%
NUTRIEN LTD. 99.8 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
INTERFOR CORPORATION 20.95 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
CASCADES INC. 8.72 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
ARC RESOURCES LTD. 15.83 Delayed Quote.-3.48%
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC. 15.64 Delayed Quote.-4.58%
Heatmap : ETF components 