S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 19898.86 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 41.79 points or 0.21% today to 19898.86

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 392.02 points or 2.01% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.91% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Off 9.91% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.30% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.34% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.65%

--Year-to-date it is up 513.94 points or 2.65%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1729ET