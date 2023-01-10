S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 19898.86 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 41.79 points or 0.21% today to 19898.86
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 392.02 points or 2.01% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 9.91% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
--Off 9.91% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 9.30% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 6.47% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 2.34% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 2.65%
--Year-to-date it is up 513.94 points or 2.65%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
