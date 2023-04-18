Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:52:43 2023-04-18 pm EDT
20684.68 PTS   +0.21%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 20684.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:40pToronto market extends winning streak on 'soft landing' hopes
RE
04:34pTSX Stars In Its Own Version of the 'Magnificent Seven', But Inflation Remains An Outlaw; Bellus Health In the News
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 20684.68 -- Data Talk

04/18/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 42.71 points or 0.21% today to 20684.68


--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 525.13 points or 2.60% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 11, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up 15 of the past 17 trading days

--Off 6.35% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

--Off 6.06% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 13.61% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.40% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.74% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.91%

--Year-to-date it is up 1299.76 points or 6.71%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-18-23 1731ET

