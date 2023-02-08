Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:52:08 2023-02-08 pm EST
20679.54 PTS   -0.22%
04:28pTSX Closed Down 45 Pts on a Mixed Performance Across Sectors
MT
01:04pToronto Stocks Edging Lower in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:01pToronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite Index Down 39 Points to 20,686 at 1:00 p.m.
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 20679.54 -- Data Talk

02/08/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 45.46 points or 0.22% today to 20679.54


--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.37% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 6.37% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.58% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.42% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.36% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 1294.62 points or 6.68%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1731ET

Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
