S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 20679.54 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 45.46 points or 0.22% today to 20679.54

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 6.37% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 6.37% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.58% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.28% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.42% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.36% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.42%

--Year-to-date it is up 1294.62 points or 6.68%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

02-08-23 1731ET