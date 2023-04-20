Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:49:25 2023-04-20 pm EDT
20630.69 PTS   -0.24%
05:31pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 20630.69 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:03pToronto market ends lower as oil prices slide
RE
04:40pTSX Closes Down 50 Pts Amid Mixed Commodities, Possibly Some Profit Taking After Recent Gains; BMO Capital Markets With 'Canadian Strategy Snapshot'
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 20630.69 -- Data Talk

04/20/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 50.14 points or 0.24% today to 20630.69


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 53.99 points or 0.26% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Off 6.59% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 4.71% from its 52-week high of 21650.41 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 13.32% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.66% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.46% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 1245.77 points or 6.43%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1730ET

S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES 8.94 Delayed Quote.2.88%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 9.77 Delayed Quote.2.52%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 10.36 Delayed Quote.2.27%
ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 23.94 Delayed Quote.2.22%
STANTEC INC. 81.25 Delayed Quote.2.11%
METHANEX CORPORATION 60.6 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.82 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 1.82 Delayed Quote.-5.21%
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED 55.24 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 2.46 Delayed Quote.-6.46%
Heatmap : ETF components 
