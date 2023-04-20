S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 20630.69 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 50.14 points or 0.24% today to 20630.69

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 53.99 points or 0.26% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Off 6.59% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 4.71% from its 52-week high of 21650.41 hit Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Up 13.32% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.66% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.46% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 1245.77 points or 6.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

