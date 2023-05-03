The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 52.88 points or 0.26% today to 20354.68

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 281.86 points or 1.37% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Down eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 7.84% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, April 10, 2023

--Off 3.92% from its 52-week high of 21184.95 hit Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up 11.80% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.99% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.04% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 969.76 points or 5.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

