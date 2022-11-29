Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:19 2022-11-29 pm EST
20277.41 PTS   +0.28%
05:03pTSX gains as commodity prices rise; Scotiabank slips
RE
04:23pTSX Back To Near 20,300 Level Amid Increased Activity in Financial Sector
MT
04:09pCanada Economics Brief: CAD Down About 0.47 or 0.6% at 73.62 Vs USD
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 20277.41 -- Data Talk

11/29/2022 | 05:39pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 56.92 points or 0.28% today to 20277.41


--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 8.19% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.19% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.38% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.19% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.38% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 945.43 points or 4.45%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-22 1738ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:03pTSX gains as commodity prices rise; Scotiabank slips
RE
04:23pTSX Back To Near 20,300 Level Amid Increased Activity in Financial Sector
MT
04:09pCanada Economics Brief: CAD Down About 0.47 or 0.6% at 73.62 Vs U..
MT
04:00pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Set To Close Up 60 Pts, Putting Monday's Bl..
MT
03:05pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Up Near 55 Pts Inside the Last Hour of Tues..
MT
12:18pToronto Stocks Nudge Forward; Scotiabank Kicks Off 4Q Bank Earnings with Miss, RBC to B..
DJ
12:16pTSX up 72 Points at Midday as Commodities, Healthcare, Lead Gains
MT
10:32aEnergy, materials push TSX higher; Scotiabank falls
RE
09:37aTSX rises tracking commodity prices; Scotiabank falls
RE
09:37aCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Up About 30 Pts; Was Up Nearer 80 Pts In Ea..
MT
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:33pEnbridge Says Completed Partnership Agreement in Woodfibre LNG
MT
05:32pATS Corp. Acquiring Belgium-Based IPCOS Group
MT
05:31pEnbridge Completes Partnership Agreement in Woodfibre LNG
AQ
05:31pEnbridge Brief: Says Completed Partnership Agreement in Woodfibre LNG
MT
05:03pATS Brief: Says to Acquire Production Process Optimization and Digitalization ..
MT
05:03pTSX gains as commodity prices rise; Scotiabank slips
RE
05:01pCost savings, staff retention packages discussed at hearing on Rogers-Shaw deal
AQ
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 48.01 Delayed Quote.7.77%
ERO COPPER CORP. 16.45 Delayed Quote.6.82%
SHAWCOR LTD. 12.37 Delayed Quote.5.64%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 12.09 Delayed Quote.5.59%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 2.65 Delayed Quote.5.58%
WSP GLOBAL INC. 160.15 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
KINAXIS INC. 143.73 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 3.07 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
SAPUTO INC. 32.26 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION 61.26 Delayed Quote.-6.30%