S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.28% Higher at 20277.41 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 56.92 points or 0.28% today to 20277.41

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 8.19% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.19% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.38% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.19% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.38% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.38%

--Year-to-date it is down 945.43 points or 4.45%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

11-29-22 1738ET