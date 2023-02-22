S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 20193.33 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 59.31 points or 0.29% today to 20193.33

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 527.06 points or 2.54% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 8.57% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 8.57% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.91% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.76% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 3.86% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 808.41 points or 4.17%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

