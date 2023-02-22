Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:47:01 2023-02-22 pm EST
20193.33 PTS   -0.29%
05:44pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 20193.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:57pToronto market hit six week low as oil prices slide
RE
04:17pTSX Takes Two Days of Losses To Near 320 Pts As Fed Meeting Minutes Seen Confirming More U.S. Rate Hikes Likely
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 20193.33 -- Data Talk

02/22/2023 | 05:44pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 59.31 points or 0.29% today to 20193.33


--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 527.06 points or 2.54% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 8.57% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Off 8.57% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 10.91% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.76% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 3.86% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 808.41 points or 4.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-23 1743ET

