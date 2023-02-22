S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.29% Lower at 20193.33 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 59.31 points or 0.29% today to 20193.33
--Down for four consecutive trading days
--Down 527.06 points or 2.54% over the last four trading days
--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days
--Off 8.57% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
--Off 8.57% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 10.91% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 2.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.76% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
--Up 3.86% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 2.76%
--Year-to-date it is up 808.41 points or 4.17%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
