S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 20344.07 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 61.81 points or 0.30% today to 20344.07

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 366.94 points or 1.84% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 7.89% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 7.89% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.74% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.89% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.74% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 878.77 points or 4.14%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1725ET