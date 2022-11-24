Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:00 2022-11-24 pm EST
20344.07 PTS   +0.30%
05:26pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 20344.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pCanada's Stock Market Marks Soccer World Cup Time With a Hat Trick Of Its Own
MT
04:13pTSX posts 5-1/2-month high as investors cheer Fed rate outlook
RE
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 20344.07 -- Data Talk

11/24/2022 | 05:26pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 61.81 points or 0.30% today to 20344.07


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 366.94 points or 1.84% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 7.89% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 7.89% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.74% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.87% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.89% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.74% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 878.77 points or 4.14%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-22 1725ET

05:26pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.30% Higher at 20344.07 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:31pCanada's Stock Market Marks Soccer World Cup Time With a Hat Trick Of Its Own
MT
04:13pTSX posts 5-1/2-month high as investors cheer Fed rate outlook
RE
04:00pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Takes 3 Days of Consecutive Gains To Total ..
MT
03:08pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Down 4% Year To Date, But Trading at Five M..
MT
03:08pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Up Another 80 Pts, Adding To Two Days of Ga..
MT
12:16pToronto Stocks Edge Higher; Atlas Engineered Products Climbs as Profit, Margin Improve ..
DJ
12:12pTSX at Near 6-Month High With Info Tech Leading Gains; Miners, The Sole Decliner
MT
09:36aCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Up Another Near 50 Pts, Adding To Two Days ..
MT
07:49aTSX futures tick higher on boost from metal prices
RE
05:15pB2Gold Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend of $0.04 per Share
AQ
02:26pCrombie REIT President & CEO, Don Clow, Named One of Canada's Most Admired CEOs
AQ
02:24pRichelieu Hardware : Third quarter sales up 26.7%, of which 43.7% (US$) in the U.S. and 18..
PU
02:10pNational Bank on Allied Properties REIT Assessing Sale of Urban Data Centre
MT
01:47pNational Bank Previews Transcontinental's Q4 Results
MT
01:32pManulife cutting about 50 jobs as part of changes at its real estate operations
AQ
01:27pNational Bank on Element Fleet's Long-term Outlook
MT
ALLIED PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 26.9 Delayed Quote.2.91%
NORTHWEST HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 10.46 Delayed Quote.2.65%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 4.22 Delayed Quote.2.43%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 5.71 Delayed Quote.2.15%
DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 15.75 Delayed Quote.2.14%
ATS AUTOMATION TOOLING SYSTEMS INC. 43.08 Delayed Quote.-1.40%
LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA 33.51 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
CARGOJET INC. 136.22 Delayed Quote.-1.71%
BADGER INFRASTRUCTURE SOLUTIONS LTD. 29.27 Delayed Quote.-1.75%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 5.52 Delayed Quote.-1.78%