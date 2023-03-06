Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:54:41 2023-03-06 pm EST
20514.80 PTS   -0.32%
04:25pTSX Takes Route 66 Lower Amid Renewed Concerns Around High Interest Rates
MT
03:12pTSX Brief: NAB Adds Jerome Powell's Testimony Tonight (Australia Time) Will Be "Particularly Important"
MT
03:12pTSX Brief: NAB Says "Uncertainty around what central banks do next" was Demonstrated by ECB, With Speakers Still Divided Between Hiking, And If So By How Much, Or Pausing
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.32% Lower at 20514.80 -- Data Talk

03/06/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 66.78 points or 0.32% today to 20514.80


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 7.12% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 7.12% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.68% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.22% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.51% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1129.88 points or 5.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1732ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:25pTSX Takes Route 66 Lower Amid Renewed Concerns Around High Interest Rates
MT
03:12pTSX Brief: NAB Adds Jerome Powell's Testimony Tonight (Australia Time) Will Be..
MT
03:12pTSX Brief: NAB Says "Uncertainty around what central banks do next" was Demons..
MT
03:12pTSX Brief: NAB's Skye Masters Notes Expectation RBA May Be Close To Pausing Af..
MT
03:12pTSX Brief: National Australia Bank 'Morning Call Podcast' Cites "Uncertainty A..
MT
03:12pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Monday Trade Down Near 70 Pts, But Still Above ..
MT
12:18pToronto Stocks Flat; Cargojet Drops on 4Q Profit Decline
DJ
12:12pTSX up 8 Points With Financials Leading Gains, Miners Down 2%
MT
10:31aCommodity stocks weigh on TSX; Ritchie Brothers rise
RE
09:47aTSX Brief: Comes After Index Gained Near 320 Pts Over Last Two Sessions
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:53pPrecision Drilling : 2022 Annual Information Form
PU
05:46pAlamos Gold Brief: Government of Canada Approves Lynn Lake Gold Projec..
MT
05:46pPrecision Drilling Corporation Announces Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents
GL
05:45pElement Fleet Management Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 6.9%; Adjusted Result Tops Estimat..
MT
05:35pJet In Deadly Flight May Have Had 't : Ntsb
AQ
05:33pNutrien : 2023 ESG Report
PU
05:25pCanadian Pacific Railway Ltd/cn : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 3.94 Delayed Quote.5.07%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 3.39 Delayed Quote.3.99%
ENERFLEX LTD. 9.59 Delayed Quote.3.79%
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED 82.89 Delayed Quote.3.23%
AECON GROUP INC. 12.59 Delayed Quote.2.94%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 5.74 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
METHANEX CORPORATION 70.9 Delayed Quote.-4.11%
OVINTIV INC. 59.99 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
CARGOJET INC. 111.5 Delayed Quote.-10.79%
SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC. 6.78 Delayed Quote.-19.57%
Heatmap : ETF components 