S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.32% Lower at 20514.80 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 66.78 points or 0.32% today to 20514.80

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 7.12% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 7.12% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.68% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.22% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.51% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1129.88 points or 5.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-06-23 1732ET