  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:53:04 2023-01-17 pm EST
20457.46 PTS   +0.33%
05:31pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 20457.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:43pTSX posts longest winning streak in 15 months as inflation cools
RE
04:28pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up More Than 60 Pts; Index Up 5% and 1,000 Pts Year To Date; Up In 10 of 11 Full Sessions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 20457.46 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 05:31pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 67.13 points or 0.33% today to 20457.46


--Up for eight consecutive trading days

--Up 950.62 points or 4.87% over the last eight trading days

--Largest eight-day point gain since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Largest eight-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, when the market rose for 14 straight trading days

--Up 10 of the past 11 trading days

--Off 7.38% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 7.38% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.36% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 5.21% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 1072.54 points or 5.53%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1730ET

