  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:51:09 2023-03-08 pm EST
20346.53 PTS   +0.35%
04:42pTSX Closes Up 70 Pts As Bank of Canada Pauses Rate Hike Cycle; But Rate Divergence With U.S. and Lower Commodity Prices Still Weigh
MT
04:31pTSX recoups some of this week's decline as technology rallies
RE
04:00pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 80 Pts After Nearly Doubling Gains Over Last Hour; Prevents Hat Trick of Losing Sessions
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 20346.53 -- Data Talk

03/08/2023 | 05:39pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 70.99 points or 0.35% today to 20346.53


--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 7.88% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 7.88% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.76% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.03% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.64% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 961.61 points or 4.96%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1738ET

