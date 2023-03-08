S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 20346.53 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 70.99 points or 0.35% today to 20346.53

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 7.88% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 7.88% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.76% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.03% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.64% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.62%

--Year-to-date it is up 961.61 points or 4.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-23 1738ET