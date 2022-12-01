S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 20525.45 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 72.19 points or 0.35% today to 20525.45
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 304.96 points or 1.51% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
--Up seven of the past eight trading days
--Off 7.07% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Off 7.07% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 12.74% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 1.14% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 7.07% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 12.74% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 697.39 points or 3.29%
