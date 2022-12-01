S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 20525.45 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 72.19 points or 0.35% today to 20525.45

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 304.96 points or 1.51% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 7.07% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 7.07% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.74% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.07% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.74% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 697.39 points or 3.29%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1731ET