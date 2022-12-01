Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:57 2022-12-01 pm EST
20525.45 PTS   +0.35%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 20525.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:00pTSX rises to near 6-month high as tech sector rallies
RE
04:27pCanada Stock Investors Begin December In Festive Mood, Despite Many Seeing National Team Eliminated From Soccer World Cup
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.35% Higher at 20525.45 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 05:32pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 72.19 points or 0.35% today to 20525.45


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 304.96 points or 1.51% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 7.07% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Off 7.07% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.74% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 1.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.07% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 12.74% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 697.39 points or 3.29%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1731ET

OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.6 Delayed Quote.13.54%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 10.34 Delayed Quote.9.65%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 11.27 Delayed Quote.9.31%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 5.28 Delayed Quote.8.64%
BOMBARDIER INC. 51.28 Delayed Quote.8.21%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.54 Delayed Quote.-3.14%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 6.14 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
ENERPLUS CORPORATION 24.06 Delayed Quote.-3.80%
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS L.P. 48.4 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE 59.81 Delayed Quote.-7.69%