Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:27 2022-12-12 pm EST
20019.70 PTS   +0.36%
05:33pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 20019.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pBank of Canada Brief: Governor Macklem Q+A Concluded
MT
05:28pBank of Canada Brief: Governor Macklem Asked Will BoC Provide Forward Guidance Around a Pause In Rate Hikes When Time Comes Says He Will "Leave Any Future Decisions To the Future"
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 20019.70 -- Data Talk

12/12/2022 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 72.63 points or 0.36% today to 20019.70


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day losing streak

--Off 9.36% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Off 9.36% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.96% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.36% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.96% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 1203.14 points or 5.67%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1732ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:33pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 20019.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:28pBank of Canada Brief: Governor Macklem Q+A Concluded
MT
05:28pBank of Canada Brief: Governor Macklem Asked Will BoC Provide Forwa..
MT
05:21pBank of Canada Brief: Governor Macklem Notes High Levels of Househo..
MT
05:10pBank of Canada Brief: Governor Macklem Says "When the Snow Melts", ..
MT
05:08pBank of Canada Brief: Governor Macklem Says He Does Buy Groceries H..
MT
05:05pBank of Canada Brief: Governor Macklem Q+A Set To Begin
MT
04:29pToronto market snaps losing streak as oil rallies
RE
04:26pTSX Closes Up For First Session In Seven Even As BoC Governor In Year End Speech Says R..
MT
04:05pCanada Stocks Brief: That Raises Prospect of U.S. Rate Hike Pause Af..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:16pS&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
AQ
05:00pKeyera Announces December 2022 Dividend
AQ
04:35pSsr Mining Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pBMO Announced Offer of Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of C$3.15 Billion Following Inc..
MT
04:31pSSR Mining Announces Positive Exploration Results at Seabee
BU
04:29pToronto market snaps losing streak as oil rallies
RE
04:28pBMO Announcing Offering of Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of C$3.15 Billion following..
MT
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 34.27 Delayed Quote.6.20%
NFI GROUP INC. 9.17 Delayed Quote.4.20%
KINAXIS INC. 154.46 Delayed Quote.4.07%
OVINTIV INC. 66.33 Delayed Quote.4.05%
BOMBARDIER INC. 54.76 Delayed Quote.3.83%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.25 Delayed Quote.-3.10%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.79 Delayed Quote.-3.79%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 2.68 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 31.38 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 46.09 Delayed Quote.-21.72%