S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 20019.70 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 72.63 points or 0.36% today to 20019.70

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a six-trading-day losing streak

--Off 9.36% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Off 9.36% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.96% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.36% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.96% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 1203.14 points or 5.67%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1732ET