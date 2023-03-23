Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:46:54 2023-03-23 pm EDT
19459.92 PTS   -0.37%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 19459.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:46pTSX hits six-day low as energy, financials fall
RE
04:31pTSX Down Near 200 Pts Over Last Two Sessions
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 19459.92 -- Data Talk

03/23/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 72.86 points or 0.37% today to 19459.92


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 195.00 points or 0.99% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 11.90% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 11.90% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.89% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.30% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 0.42% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 75.00 points or 0.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1731ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 19459.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:46pTSX hits six-day low as energy, financials fall
RE
04:31pTSX Down Near 200 Pts Over Last Two Sessions
MT
04:07pEnergy and financial shares drag Toronto market lower
RE
04:00pTSX Brief: Set To Close Down 65 Pts, Adding To 120 Pts Lost Wednesday As High ..
MT
03:13pTSX Brief: Focus On U.S. Regional Banks Damping Sentiment Amid Lack of Guarant..
MT
03:13pTSX Brief: Index Adding To 120 Pts Lost Wednesday; Was Up 127 Points at Midday
MT
03:13pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Thursday Trade Down Near 50 Pts, But Was Down 1..
MT
12:53pToronto Stocks Climb; Bombardier Gains After Boosting Outlook
DJ
12:13pTSX up 127 Points With Info Tech, Miners, The Biggest Gainers
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:18pBombardier bumps up financial goals for 2025 as business jet market takes off
AQ
05:08pU.S. Army Corp of Engineers extends Enbridge Line 5 tunnel permitting process
RE
04:47pEnbridge 'disappointed' as environmental review for Line 5 tunnel extended
AQ
04:46pTSX hits six-day low as energy, financials fall
RE
04:39pFirstService's Paul Davis Restoration Unit Boosts Number of Company-Owned Locations wit..
MT
04:37pNutrien Down 0.3% In US After Hours As Prices Offering of an Aggregate of US$1.5 Billio..
MT
04:33pNutrien Brief: Priced Offering of an Aggregate of US$1.5 Billion of 5-Year..
MT
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 22.3 Delayed Quote.5.69%
CINEPLEX INC. 8.05 Delayed Quote.4.55%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 5.23 Delayed Quote.3.77%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 8.85 Delayed Quote.3.39%
ALAMOS GOLD INC. 15.89 Delayed Quote.3.11%
PARKLAND CORPORATION 30.74 Delayed Quote.-4.09%
BRP INC. 105 Delayed Quote.-4.61%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.01 Delayed Quote.-4.72%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 21.58 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.75 Delayed Quote.-16.67%
Heatmap : ETF components 
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer