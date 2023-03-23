S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.37% Lower at 19459.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 72.86 points or 0.37% today to 19459.92

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 195.00 points or 0.99% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 11.90% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 11.90% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.89% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 11.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.30% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 0.42% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.76%

--Year-to-date it is up 75.00 points or 0.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

