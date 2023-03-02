Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:49:29 2023-03-02 pm EST
20337.21 PTS   +0.38%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.38% Higher at 20337.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:45pTSX notches two-week high as Fed rate outlook dominates
RE
04:24pTSX Closes Up Near 80 Pts; February U.S. ISM Services Report Awaited
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.38% Higher at 20337.21 -- Data Talk

03/02/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 77.43 points or 0.38% today to 20337.21


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 116.02 points or 0.57% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 7.92% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 17, 2023

--Off 7.92% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.70% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.07% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.59% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 952.29 points or 4.91%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-23 1731ET

Heatmap : ETF components 