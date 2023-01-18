Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:57:38 2023-01-18 pm EST
20376.23 PTS   -0.40%
05:58pTSX's winning streak ends as U.S. data rattles investors
RE
05:30pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 20376.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pBelated, But Lengthy, 'Santa Claus Rally' On TSX Paused, At Least For Today
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 20376.23 -- Data Talk

01/18/2023 | 05:30pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 81.23 points or 0.40% today to 20376.23


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps an eight-trading-day winning streak

--Off 7.75% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 7.75% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.92% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.40% from its 2023 closing high of 20457.46 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 4.80% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 991.31 points or 5.11%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1729ET

