S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 20376.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 81.23 points or 0.40% today to 20376.23

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps an eight-trading-day winning streak

--Off 7.75% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 7.75% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.92% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.40% from its 2023 closing high of 20457.46 hit Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Up 4.80% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 5.11%

--Year-to-date it is up 991.31 points or 5.11%

