S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 20597.75 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 81.79 points or 0.40% today to 20597.75

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 127.25 points or 0.61% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 6.74% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Off 6.74% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.14% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.82% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.93% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 1212.83 points or 6.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1730ET