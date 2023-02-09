Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:48:36 2023-02-09 pm EST
20597.75 PTS   -0.40%
05:31pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 20597.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:52pTSX ends lower for second day as commodity prices fall
RE
04:16pTSX Extends Losses For a Second Day with All Sectors in the Red
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 20597.75 -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 05:31pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 81.79 points or 0.40% today to 20597.75


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 127.25 points or 0.61% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 6.74% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Off 6.74% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.14% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.82% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.93% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is up 1212.83 points or 6.26%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1730ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:31pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.40% Lower at 20597.75 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:52pTSX ends lower for second day as commodity prices fall
RE
04:16pTSX Extends Losses For a Second Day with All Sectors in the Red
MT
12:21pToronto Stocks Flat; Canopy Growth Drops on Restructure Plans, 3Q Misses
DJ
12:09pToronto Stocks Little Changed at Noon as the Composite Index Remains Rangebound
MT
12:01pToronto Stock Exchange's Composite Index Down 2.62 Points to 20,676.92 at Noon
MT
07:04aTSX futures gain as commodity prices rise
RE
02/08S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.22% Lower at 20679.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/08TSX Closed Down 45 Pts on a Mixed Performance Across Sectors
MT
02/08Toronto Stocks Edging Lower in Afternoon Trading
MT
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:31pInterfor Reports Q4'22 Results
GL
05:31pInterfor Reports Q4'22 Results
GL
05:29pARC Resources Fourth-Quarter Profit Up 9.4% on Higher Oil and Gas Prices and Production
MT
05:18pRussel Metals Fourth-Quarter Profit Falls 43% on Lower Steel Prices
MT
05:17pIGM Financial Fourth-Quarter Profit Drops 16% as Revenue Weakens
MT
05:16pCenterra Gold 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
05:14pArc resources ltd. reports record year-end results and reserves
AQ
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. 158 Delayed Quote.6.65%
CAMECO CORPORATION 38.44 Delayed Quote.4.57%
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED 59.52 Delayed Quote.3.33%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 6.4 Delayed Quote.3.06%
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 95.99 Delayed Quote.3.02%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 3.36 Delayed Quote.-7.44%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.24 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
BOMBARDIER INC. 60.07 Delayed Quote.-11.77%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 83.3 Delayed Quote.-14.08%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.06 Delayed Quote.-16.62%
Heatmap : ETF components 