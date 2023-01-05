S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.42% Lower at 19506.84 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 81.99 points or 0.42% today to 19506.84

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.68% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.68% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.14% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.42% from its 2023 closing high of 19588.83 hit Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023

--Up 0.32% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 121.92 points or 0.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

