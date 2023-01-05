Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:50 2023-01-05 pm EST
19506.84 PTS   -0.42%
05:30pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.42% Lower at 19506.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pTSX Fails To Make It a Hat Trick of Wins To Start 2023
MT
04:22pTSX pulls back from 3-week high on Fed jitters
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.42% Lower at 19506.84 -- Data Talk

01/05/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 81.99 points or 0.42% today to 19506.84


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 11.68% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.68% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.14% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.42% from its 2023 closing high of 19588.83 hit Wednesday, Jan 4, 2023

--Up 0.32% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 121.92 points or 0.63%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-23 1729ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:30pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.42% Lower at 19506.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:28pTSX Fails To Make It a Hat Trick of Wins To Start 2023
MT
04:22pTSX pulls back from 3-week high on Fed jitters
RE
04:00pTSX Brief: Lost Extra 20 Pts Over Final Hour of Thursday Trade, Set To Close D..
MT
03:04pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Thursday Trade Down 65 Pts, But Was Down Double..
MT
12:15pToronto Stocks Slide; Spin Master Shares Rise on Buy Back Plan
DJ
12:12pTSX Down 100 Points With Commodities The Sole Gainers
MT
11:09aTSX falls as miners, tech stocks decline
RE
09:42aTSX falls on weak oil, gold prices
RE
09:39aTSX Brief: Down Near 130 Pts Early Thursday Amid Mixed Commodities; Comes Afte..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:11pU.S. pipeline regulator probing 60-barrel leak on Colonial's Line 3 -source
RE
05:09pSecure Energy Names Chairman
MT
05:05pPason to Release 2022 Fourth Quarter Results on March 2, 2023
AQ
05:01pSecure energy announces new director and chairman of the board
AQ
04:16pPrimo water corporation to present at the icr conference
PR
04:16pPrimo water corporation to present at the icr conference
AQ
04:06pWaste connections announces dates for fourth quarter 2022 earnings release and 2023 out..
PR
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 51.3 Delayed Quote.5.27%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 9.72 Delayed Quote.4.85%
NUTRIEN LTD. 101.19 Delayed Quote.4.31%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 3.53 Delayed Quote.4.13%
METHANEX CORPORATION 51.99 Delayed Quote.4.10%
CINEPLEX INC. 7.93 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
KINAXIS INC. 148.25 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.66 Delayed Quote.-3.97%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.25 Delayed Quote.-4.41%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.22 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
Heatmap : ETF components 