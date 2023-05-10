The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 86.42 points or 0.42% today to 20499.31

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, May 4, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 7.19% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 2.53% from its 52-week high of 21031.81 hit Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 12.59% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 3.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.29% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.78% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.67%

--Year-to-date it is up 1114.39 points or 5.75%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

