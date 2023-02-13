S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.44% Higher at 20702.23 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 90.11 points or 0.44% today to 20702.23

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 104.48 points or 0.51% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 6.27% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Off 6.27% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.71% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.31% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.47% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 1317.31 points or 6.80%

