  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:48:10 2023-02-07 pm EST
20725.00 PTS   +0.47%
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 20725.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:11pTSX tracks Wall Street higher as oil prices jump
RE
04:16pTSX Closed Up 96 Pts As Higher Commodity Prices Helped Resources Heavy Index
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 20725.00 -- Data Talk

02/07/2023 | 05:37pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 96.08 points or 0.47% today to 20725.00


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.17% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 6.17% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.83% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.20% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.59% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1340.08 points or 6.91%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1736ET

05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 20725.00 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:11pTSX tracks Wall Street higher as oil prices jump
RE
04:16pTSX Closed Up 96 Pts As Higher Commodity Prices Helped Resources Heavy Index
MT
12:13pToronto Stock Exchange Rises at Midday on Higher Oil and Metals
MT
12:01pS&P/TSX Composite Index Up 21.69 points to20,650.61 at Midday
MT
07:27aTSX futures flat ahead of Macklem, Powell speeches
RE
02/06S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.62% Lower at 20628.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/06Toronto market hits one-week low as mining shares slide
RE
02/06TRADING UPDATES: African Pioneer hails copper intercepts in Zambia
AN
02/06TSX Loses Near 130 Pts Amid Nerves Around Rates
MT
05:31pCariboo pulp & paper planned curtailment this spring and fall
PR
05:28pFirst Capital REIT Q4 Net Income Up YOY
MT
05:24pIntact Financial Reports Mixed Q4 Results, with Revenue Topping Analyst Estimates; Also..
MT
05:15pFirst Capital REIT Details February Distribution
MT
05:11pTSX tracks Wall Street higher as oil prices jump
RE
05:09pFirst capital reit announces strong fourth quarter 2022 results with 36% growth in ffo ..
PR
05:06pTMX Group Plans Five-for-One Split of its Shares to Boost Liquidity
MT
Rankings
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 27.51 Delayed Quote.7.25%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.23 Delayed Quote.6.96%
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC. 167.05 Delayed Quote.6.77%
ENERPLUS CORPORATION 23.3 Delayed Quote.5.57%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 6.08 Delayed Quote.5.19%
EMPIRE COMPANY LIMITED 36.14 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
QUEBECOR INC. 31.2 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
FINNING INTERNATIONAL INC. 36 Delayed Quote.-2.94%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.35 Delayed Quote.-3.57%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.77 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
