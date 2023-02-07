S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.47% Higher at 20725.00 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 96.08 points or 0.47% today to 20725.00

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 6.17% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 6.17% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.83% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 3.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.20% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.59% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1340.08 points or 6.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1736ET