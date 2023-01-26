S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 20700.50 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 100.90 points or 0.49% today to 20700.50

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 6.28% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 6.28% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.70% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 0.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.46% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 1315.58 points or 6.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1739ET