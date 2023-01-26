Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:26:19 2023-01-26 pm EST
20700.50 PTS   +0.49%
05:40pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 20700.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:54pTSX At 20,700 Level As Stock Pickers Seem To Finally Accept Situation Around Rates
MT
04:51pTSX posts 7-month high as investor optimism in uptrend grows
RE
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 20700.50 -- Data Talk

01/26/2023 | 05:40pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 100.90 points or 0.49% today to 20700.50


--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 6.28% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 6.28% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.70% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 0.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.46% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.79%

--Year-to-date it is up 1315.58 points or 6.79%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1739ET

05:40pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.49% Higher at 20700.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:54pTSX At 20,700 Level As Stock Pickers Seem To Finally Accept Situation Around Rates
MT
04:51pTSX posts 7-month high as investor optimism in uptrend grows
RE
04:01pTSX Brief: Comes After TSX Lost Total Near 30 Pts Over Last Two Down Days
MT
04:01pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 100 Pts As Investors Appear To Finally Accept ..
MT
12:27pToronto Stocks Flat; Canfor Shares Rise on Plans to Restructure B.C. Operations
DJ
12:13pTSX up 25 Points With Energy, Financials, The Sole Gainers
MT
12:02pRBC Capital Markets Says Media Coverage 'Negatively Impacted' by Rising Macro Concerns,..
MT
10:26aTSX Brief: Now Back Up Near 40 Pts; Was Down Near 20 Pts In Last 30 Minutes Or..
MT
09:59aTSX Brief: Now Down Near 20 Pts, Was Up Near 60 Pts Early Thursday; Comes Afte..
MT
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:51pB2Gold Sets Target for Greenhouse Gas Emissions
MT
05:31pB2Gold Targets 30% Reduction in GHG Emissions by 2030 and Announces Expansion of the Fe..
AQ
05:14pWestern Forest Products Says Working Group to Explore Solutions for Alberni-Pacific Div..
MT
05:01pWorking Group to Explore Solutions for Western's Alberni-Pacific Division
AQ
05:01pWestern Forest Products Brief: Working Group to Explore So..
MT
04:51pTSX posts 7-month high as investor optimism in uptrend grows
RE
04:36pMaple Leaf Foods Named to Forbes List of Canada's Best Employers 2023
PR
Heatmap : ETF components 