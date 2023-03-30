Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:23:49 2023-03-30 pm EDT
19940.99 PTS   +0.52%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.52% Higher at 19940.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:50pTSX ends higher for fifth day on broad-based gains
RE
04:31pFresh Spring In the Step of TSX Investors; Blackberry Q4 Awaited After the Bell
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.52% Higher at 19940.99 -- Data Talk

03/30/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 103.34 points or 0.52% today to 19940.99


--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 481.07 points or 2.47% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 9.72% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 9.71% from its 52-week high of 22085.60 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 9.53% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.98% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 2.90% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 556.07 points or 2.87%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-23 1731ET

GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.19 Delayed Quote.10.19%
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC. 14.21 Delayed Quote.5.49%
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. 11.59 Delayed Quote.5.07%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.69 Delayed Quote.4.26%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 9.72 Delayed Quote.4.18%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 69.75 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 2.38 Delayed Quote.-2.46%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 10.79 Delayed Quote.-2.71%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 2.55 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.89 Delayed Quote.-5.32%
