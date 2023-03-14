Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:12:35 2023-03-14 pm EDT
19694.16 PTS   +0.54%
05:39pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 19694.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:24pTSX Closes Up 105 Pts, Likely On Some Bargain Buying; But Lower Commodity Prices and Rates Uncertainty Continue To Weigh
MT
04:10pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 100 Pts After More Than Doubling Gains Over Last Hour of Tuesday Trade; Was up 210 Points Around Midday, But Ends Streak That Saw Index Lose 750 Pts In 3 Days
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 19694.16 -- Data Talk

03/14/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 105.26 points or 0.54% today to 19694.16


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 10.83% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 10.83% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.17% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.17% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 1.29% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 309.24 points or 1.60%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1738ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:39pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 19694.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:24pTSX Closes Up 105 Pts, Likely On Some Bargain Buying; But Lower Commodity Prices and Ra..
MT
04:10pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 100 Pts After More Than Doubling Gains Over La..
MT
03:09pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Tuesday Trade Up a Modest 40 Pts; Was up 210 Po..
MT
12:34pToronto Stocks Climb; TerrAscend Rises on Plans to Apply for TSX Listing
DJ
12:13pTSX up 210 Points With Energy, Info Tech, Leading Gains
MT
09:53aTSX Brief: Up Near 160 Pts Early Tuesday On Renewed Buying, After Falling 750 ..
MT
07:27aTSX futures subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
06:18aU.S. Stocks Brief: Futures Point Higher With S&P Up 0.5%
MT
03/13S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.94% Lower at 19588.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:55pLawmakers fear spill on Keystone system in southern Kansas
AQ
04:39pCedar LNG Says Received B.C. Environmental Approval and Signed Memorandum of Understand..
MT
04:38pCedar LNG Receives B.C. Environmental Approval and Signs Memorandum of Understanding wi..
BU
04:33pPembina Pipeline Brief: Cedar LNG Says Received B.C. Environmenta..
MT
04:31pTD Bank Group Management Proxy Circular Now Available
AQ
04:20pEnghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Shareh..
AQ
04:15pKeystone Spill Kansas
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 3.61 Delayed Quote.9.39%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 38.16 Delayed Quote.7.07%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 3.05 Delayed Quote.5.17%
MULLEN GROUP LTD. 15.23 Delayed Quote.4.82%
BOMBARDIER INC. 63.02 Delayed Quote.4.74%
ALTAGAS LTD. 22.64 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC. 1.13 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
SHAWCOR LTD. 11.69 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 69.26 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC. 12.91 Delayed Quote.-6.65%
Heatmap : ETF components 