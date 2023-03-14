S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 19694.16 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 105.26 points or 0.54% today to 19694.16

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 10.83% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 10.83% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 8.17% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.17% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 1.29% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.61%

--Year-to-date it is up 309.24 points or 1.60%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-23 1738ET