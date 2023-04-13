S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.54% Higher at 20564.49 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 110.17 points or 0.54% today to 20564.49

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 404.94 points or 2.01% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Monday, April 3, 2023 when the market rose for seven straight trading days

--Up 12 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 6.89% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Off 6.60% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 12.95% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.98% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.12% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 2.31%

--Year-to-date it is up 1179.57 points or 6.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

