S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 19306.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 106.13 points or 0.55% today to 19306.89

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 12.59% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 12.59% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.05% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Down 7.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.59% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.05% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.60%

--Year-to-date it is down 1915.95 points or 9.03%

