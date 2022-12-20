Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:19 2022-12-20 pm EST
19306.89 PTS   +0.55%
05:28pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 19306.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:17pToronto market snaps losing streak as U.S. dollar falls
RE
04:13pTSX Up For First Day In Five As Wells Fargo Says Equity Valuations "May Not Go Much Lower"
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 19306.89 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 05:28pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 106.13 points or 0.55% today to 19306.89


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 12.59% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 12.59% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.05% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Down 7.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.59% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.05% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.60%

--Year-to-date it is down 1915.95 points or 9.03%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1727ET

