S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Higher at 19306.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 106.13 points or 0.55% today to 19306.89
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022
--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak
--Off 12.59% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Off 12.59% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 6.05% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
--Down 7.73% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 12.59% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 6.05% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 5.60%
--Year-to-date it is down 1915.95 points or 9.03%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-20-22 1727ET