S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Lower at 20606.42 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 113.97 points or 0.55% today to 20606.42

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 6.70% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

--Off 6.70% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.18% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.78% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.98% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 1221.50 points or 6.30%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1732ET