    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:32:53 2023-02-16 pm EST
20606.42 PTS   -0.55%
05:33pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Lower at 20606.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:41pShopify drags TSX lower amid U.S. rate-hike jitters
RE
04:17pTSX Closes Down Near 114 Pts on Mixed Performance Across Sectors
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.55% Lower at 20606.42 -- Data Talk

02/16/2023 | 05:33pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 113.97 points or 0.55% today to 20606.42


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 6.70% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023

--Off 6.70% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.18% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.78% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.98% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 0.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 1221.50 points or 6.30%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1732ET

12:30pTSX Composite Index Lower at Noon as Tech Stocks Plunge on Weak Growth Outlook From Sho..
MT
12:18pToronto Stocks Slip; Shopify Shares Dive on Worse-Than-Expected 1Q Guidance
DJ
12:09pTSX S&P/TSX Composite Index Down 44.3 Points to 20,676.09 at Noon
MT
07:24aTSX futures inch lower as downbeat earnings dent sentiment
RE
02/15S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.08% Higher at 20720.39 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/15Toronto shares flat as gold miner, energy stocks decline
RE
02/15TSX Closes Up with Modest Gains Following Strong US retail, Inflation Data
MT
05:16p(note : All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as ot..
PU
05:05pBaytex Conference Call and Webcast on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results to Be H..
NE
05:03pFairfax Financial Holdings Limited : Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 202..
GL
05:02pGranite REIT Declares Distribution for February 2023
BU
05:01pBombardier Completes Redemption for All of its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2024
AQ
04:58pTMX Group Acquires SigmaLogic
MT
04:42pTMX Group Completes Acquisition of SigmaLogic, owner of LOGICLY
AQ
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ERO COPPER CORP. 22 Delayed Quote.5.11%
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED 173 Delayed Quote.5.05%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 59.05 Delayed Quote.4.98%
IA FINANCIAL CORPORATION INC. 89.66 Delayed Quote.3.92%
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 72.64 Delayed Quote.3.89%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 3.01 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 24.85 Delayed Quote.-4.46%
MTY FOOD GROUP INC. 69.17 Delayed Quote.-5.88%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 3.55 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
SHOPIFY INC. 60.39 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
