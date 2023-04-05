S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.57% Lower at 20159.55 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 116.21 points or 0.57% today to 20159.55

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 118.73 points or 0.59% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Off 8.73% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 10.73% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.93% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.03% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 774.63 points or 4.00%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

