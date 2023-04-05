Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:18:12 2023-04-05 pm EDT
20159.55 PTS   -0.57%
05:33pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.57% Lower at 20159.55 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:44pTSX ends lower as U.S. economic data spooks investors
RE
04:30pTSX Closes Down For a Second Day Amid Lower Commodity Prices, Prospect of Higher Rates in US
MT
Summary

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.57% Lower at 20159.55 -- Data Talk

04/05/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 116.21 points or 0.57% today to 20159.55


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 22, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 118.73 points or 0.59% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, March 23, 2023

--Off 8.73% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.44% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 10.73% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.93% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.03% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 774.63 points or 4.00%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1732ET

Heatmap : ETF components 
