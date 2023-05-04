The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 116.49 points or 0.57% today to 20238.19

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 398.35 points or 1.93% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Longest losing streak since Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, when the market fell for five straight trading days

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 8.37% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, April 6, 2023

--Off 3.77% from its 52-week high of 21031.81 hit Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Up 11.16% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.55% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.43% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 853.27 points or 4.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

