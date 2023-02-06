Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:50:19 2023-02-06 pm EST
20628.92 PTS   -0.62%
05:21pToronto market hits one-week low as mining shares slide
RE
05:08pTRADING UPDATES: African Pioneer hails copper intercepts in Zambia
AN
04:09pTSX Loses Near 130 Pts Amid Nerves Around Rates
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.62% Lower at 20628.92 -- Data Talk

02/06/2023 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 129.42 points or 0.62% today to 20628.92


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.60% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Off 6.60% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.31% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.67% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.10% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1244.00 points or 6.42%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1732ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:21pToronto market hits one-week low as mining shares slide
RE
05:08pTRADING UPDATES: African Pioneer hails copper intercepts in Zambia
AN
04:09pTSX Loses Near 130 Pts Amid Nerves Around Rates
MT
12:23pTSX Composite Down at Noon as Investors Wait for Clarity on US Interest Rates
MT
12:02pTSX Composite Index Down 122.77 Points to 20,645.57 at Noon; Only One of Nine Subgroup ..
MT
10:38aCommodities, financials drag TSX lower amid rate worries
RE
09:59aCallinex Mines Surging Early Monday after Tapping Former HudBay CEO for Technical Team
MT
09:37aTech stocks drag TSX lower on rate hike fears
RE
09:28aCallinex Mines Taps Former HudBay CEO for Technical Team
MT
07:27aTSX futures track global peers lower on higher rate worries
RE
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:32pFinning International Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 31% on Higher Sales
MT
05:31pB2Gold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results – Conference Call and ..
AQ
05:22pFinning reports Q4 and annual 2022 results
AQ
05:01pBlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
04:41pWhitecap Resources Closes C$419 Million Sale of Non-Core Oil and Gas Properties
MT
04:38pTFI International Q4 Net Income Up YOY; Revenue Slips
MT
04:31pWhitecap resources inc. closes dispositions and announces fourth quarter and year end 2..
AQ
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AECON GROUP INC. 10.74 Delayed Quote.1.70%
METHANEX CORPORATION 68.52 Delayed Quote.1.63%
BOMBARDIER INC. 65.89 Delayed Quote.1.37%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 17.32 Delayed Quote.1.11%
FORTIS INC. 55.64 Delayed Quote.1.04%
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. 39.87 Delayed Quote.-4.62%
NFI GROUP INC. 11.13 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. 3.56 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. 27.35 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 25.65 Delayed Quote.-8.06%
Heatmap : ETF components 