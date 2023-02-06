S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.62% Lower at 20628.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 129.42 points or 0.62% today to 20628.92

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.60% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

--Off 6.60% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.31% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.67% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 6.10% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1244.00 points or 6.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

