S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 19624.74 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 123.25 points or 0.63% today to 19624.74

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 164.82 points or 0.85% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 11.15% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.15% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.79% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.50% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 1.27% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 239.82 points or 1.24%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1738ET