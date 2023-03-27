Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:56:10 2023-03-27 pm EDT
19624.74 PTS   +0.63%
05:39pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 19624.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pTSX rallies as oil jumps, banking crisis fears ease
RE
04:24pIt's Like a Game of 'Snakes and Ladders' on the TSX; BMO Capital Markets Changes Its Top Picks For 2002 In Oil and Gas
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 19624.74 -- Data Talk

03/27/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 123.25 points or 0.63% today to 19624.74


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 164.82 points or 0.85% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 21, 2023

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 11.15% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.15% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.79% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.50% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 1.27% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 239.82 points or 1.24%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1738ET

Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 4.92 Delayed Quote.6.26%
NFI GROUP INC. 8.08 Delayed Quote.4.53%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 22.2 Delayed Quote.4.13%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 20.31 Delayed Quote.3.89%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. 4.61 Delayed Quote.3.60%
ONEX CORPORATION 62.04 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 2.57 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
KNIGHT THERAPEUTICS INC. 4.35 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
MAG SILVER CORP. 16.49 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.48 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
Heatmap : ETF components 
