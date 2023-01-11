S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 20025.05 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 126.19 points or 0.63% today to 20025.05

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 518.21 points or 2.66% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 9.34% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Off 9.34% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.99% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.99% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 640.13 points or 3.30%

