Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:48:56 2023-01-11 pm EST
20025.05 PTS   +0.63%
05:10pTSX hits 5-week high as investors weigh soft-landing prospects
RE
04:31pTSX Closes Above 20,000 Level On Gains of Near 600 Pts Year To Date
MT
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Wednesday Trade Up Near 110 Pts and Above 20,000 Level; Index Adding To Total of 480 Points Gained Over Last Six Full Days
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 20025.05 -- Data Talk

01/11/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 126.19 points or 0.63% today to 20025.05


--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 518.21 points or 2.66% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 9.34% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Off 9.34% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.99% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.99% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.30%

--Year-to-date it is up 640.13 points or 3.30%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1730ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:10pTSX hits 5-week high as investors weigh soft-landing prospects
RE
04:31pTSX Closes Above 20,000 Level On Gains of Near 600 Pts Year To Date
MT
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Wednesday Trade Up Near 110 Pts and Above 20,00..
MT
12:30pToronto Stocks Gain; Thinkific Jumps After Announcing Layoff Plan
DJ
12:11pTSX up 51 Points With Healthcare, Utilities, Leading Gains
MT
09:39aTSX Brief: Resources Index Buoyed By Higher Commodity Prices, and Optimism Aro..
MT
09:39aTSX Brief: Up Another 90 Pts, Was Even Higher and Above 20,000 Level; Index Ad..
MT
07:43aTSX set to open higher as metals, oil rise
RE
06:38aUS Stocks Brief: Futures Point Modestly Higher With S&P Up About 0.15% a..
MT
01/10S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.21% Higher at 19898.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:34pAritzia reports record revenue in third quarter, profit of $70.7 million
AQ
05:13pInterfor Plans Temporary Production Curtailments in Q1'23
MT
05:05pEro Copper Brief: Dunn Says Retiring From Executive Role To Support His..
MT
05:04pEro Copper Brief: Dunn will remain Chairman of Ero's Board of Director
MT
05:03pEro Copper Brief: Announcing Retirement of Noel Dunn from his executive..
MT
05:02pKinross to announce 2022 Q4/full-year results and 2023 guidance on February 15, 2023
GL
05:02pEro Copper Announces Retirement of Noel Dunn as Executive Chairman
GL
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.21 Delayed Quote.4.31%
GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC. 40.8 Delayed Quote.4.24%
ONEX CORPORATION 67.3 Delayed Quote.3.97%
ATS CORPORATION 49.24 Delayed Quote.3.79%
ENERFLEX LTD. 9.7 Delayed Quote.3.74%
STELLA-JONES INC. 48.28 Delayed Quote.-2.95%
MAG SILVER CORP. 21.83 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.78 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 11.65 Delayed Quote.-3.56%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 3.51 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
Heatmap : ETF components 