    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:15:32 2023-01-23 pm EST
20631.58 PTS   +0.63%
05:31pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 20631.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:48pToronto market climbs to 7-month high as tech jumps
RE
04:27pTSX Crosses 20,600 Level As Investor Fears Around Higher for Longer Rates Seem to Recede
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 20631.58 -- Data Talk

01/23/2023 | 05:31pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 128.37 points or 0.63% today to 20631.58


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 290.14 points or 1.43% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 6.59% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 6.59% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.32% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 0.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.11% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 1246.66 points or 6.43%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1730ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:31pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 20631.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:48pToronto market climbs to 7-month high as tech jumps
RE
04:27pTSX Crosses 20,600 Level As Investor Fears Around Higher for Longer Rates Seem to Reced..
MT
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Monday Trade Up Near 70 Pts and Nearing 20,600 ..
MT
12:19pToronto Stocks Rise; Azimut Exploration Pops on Lithium Potential in Quebec Property
DJ
12:14pTSX up 77 Points as Info Tech Posts Strong Gains; Miners The Sole Decliner
MT
10:37aToronto stocks rise as tech jumps; central bank's decision in focus
RE
09:41aTSX Brief: Now Down Near 20 Pts After Opening Slightly Higher; Closed Up More ..
MT
09:38aTSX flat at the open as tech offsets materials losses
RE
07:00aTSX futures edge higher on commodity boost
RE
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:09pElement Fleet Management Says Forbes to Retire as CEO in May; Laura Dottori-Attanasio t..
MT
05:03pElement Fleet Management Corp. Brief: Forbes will r..
MT
05:02pElement Fleet Management Corp. Brief: Announcing CE..
MT
05:01pElement Announces Jay Forbes to Retire, Appoints Laura Dottori-Attanasio as Successor
GL
05:01pElement Announces Jay Forbes to Retire, Appoints Laura Dottori-Attanasio as Successor
GL
05:00pFinning to report Q4 and annual 2022 results on February 6 and hold investor call on Fe..
AQ
04:55pTelus Corp. Establishes TELUS Consumer Solutions, Names Jim Senko to Newly Created Role..
MT
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
SHOPIFY INC. 58.91 Delayed Quote.8.77%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.71 Delayed Quote.6.92%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.38 Delayed Quote.6.15%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.97 Delayed Quote.4.21%
ARITZIA INC. 48.07 Delayed Quote.3.55%
WESTSHORE TERMINALS INVESTMENT CORPORATION 24.52 Delayed Quote.-1.92%
KINAXIS INC. 147.16 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC. 7.72 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC 31.52 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
CHORUS AVIATION INC. 3.57 Delayed Quote.-8.23%
Heatmap : ETF components 