S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.63% Higher at 20631.58 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 128.37 points or 0.63% today to 20631.58

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 290.14 points or 1.43% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 6.59% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, June 8, 2022

--Off 6.59% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 13.32% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 0.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 6.11% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 6.43%

--Year-to-date it is up 1246.66 points or 6.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

