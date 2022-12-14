S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.66% Lower at 19891.65 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 131.81 points or 0.66% today to 19891.65

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 9.94% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 9.94% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.26% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.94% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.26% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 1331.19 points or 6.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1729ET