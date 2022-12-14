Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:08 2022-12-14 pm EST
19891.65 PTS   -0.66%
04:57pToronto market falls as Fed signals further tightening
RE
04:42pCanadian Stock Pickers Take A Hike With Rates Set To Rise Further
MT
04:01pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Down Closing Down 130 Pts As At Least One More U.S. Fed Rate Hike Seen Likely, Which Could Put Pressure On Canada To Follow Suit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.66% Lower at 19891.65 -- Data Talk

12/14/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 131.81 points or 0.66% today to 19891.65


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 9.94% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Off 9.94% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.26% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.94% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 9.26% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.75%

--Year-to-date it is down 1331.19 points or 6.27%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-14-22 1729ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:57pToronto market falls as Fed signals further tightening
RE
04:42pCanadian Stock Pickers Take A Hike With Rates Set To Rise Further
MT
04:01pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Down Closing Down 130 Pts As At Least One M..
MT
03:04pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Was Up 33 Pts Around Midday, Before the Fed..
MT
03:04pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Down More Than 100 Pts Inside Last Hour of ..
MT
12:10pTSX up 33 Points With Miners, Industrials, Leading Gains
MT
09:50aTSX opens higher ahead of Fed decision
RE
09:35aCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Down Around 10 Pts As Market Awaits US Fed ..
MT
07:19aTSX futures subdued ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
06:19aUS Stocks Brief: Futures Negative With S&P Down About 0.2% Ahead of US F..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:29pNorthland Power Sells 49% of its Share in the Hai Long Wind Project to Gentari Internat..
MT
05:21pNorthland Power Announces Strategic Partnership in Hai Long With Gentari
GL
05:16pPason Systems Boosts Stake in Intelligent Wellhead Systems Shares
MT
05:06pPason Increases Investment in Intelligent Wellhead Systems
AQ
05:06pBlackBerry to Host Investor Q&A at CES 2023
PR
05:05pHEXO Announcing Share Consolidation
MT
05:01pRBC GAM launches two new U.S. mutual funds offering diversification across internationa..
PR
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC. 45.38 Delayed Quote.4.71%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 32.33 Delayed Quote.3.59%
CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP. 9.49 Delayed Quote.3.49%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC. 26.3 Delayed Quote.3.34%
ENERFLEX LTD. 8.65 Delayed Quote.2.98%
METHANEX CORPORATION 50.63 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
STELLA-JONES INC. 48.54 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.23 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
ENGHOUSE SYSTEMS LIMITED 31.96 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
TRANSCONTINENTAL INC. 15.53 Delayed Quote.-7.50%