  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:58:59 2023-03-21 pm EDT
19654.92 PTS   +0.69%
05:31pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.69% Higher at 19654.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:23pTSX Takes Two Days of Gains To More Than 260 Pts As Inflation In Canada, And Fears of Bank Risk Contagion Elsewhere, Ease; Blackberry In the News
MT
04:06pTXS climbs to one-week high as energy, financials rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.69% Higher at 19654.92 -- Data Talk

03/21/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 135.49 points or 0.69% today to 19654.92


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 267.20 points or 1.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.01% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 11.01% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.96% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.36% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 1.42% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 270.00 points or 1.39%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1730ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
