S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.69% Higher at 19654.92 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 135.49 points or 0.69% today to 19654.92

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 267.20 points or 1.38% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.01% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, March 14, 2023

--Off 11.01% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.96% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.36% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 1.42% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 270.00 points or 1.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1730ET