  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:47:59 2023-04-11 pm EDT
20421.85 PTS   +0.72%
05:49pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 20421.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:54pResource shares help lift TSX to 5-week high
RE
04:24pTSX climbs to 5-week high as resource shares rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 20421.85 -- Data Talk

04/11/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 146.03 points or 0.72% today to 20421.85


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 262.30 points or 1.30% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 7.54% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 7.25% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 12.17% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.66% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.38% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 1036.93 points or 5.35%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1748ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:23pTSX Closes Up 146 Pts Amid Higher Commodity Prices; US CPI Data, BoC Monetary Policy Up..
MT
04:09pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 140 Pts, Taking Two Days of Gains After Easter..
MT
03:17pTSX Brief: Up Near 180 Pts, Having Been Up Nearer 155 Points at Midday, Booste..
MT
12:25pToronto Stocks Advance; First Capital REIT rises on C$184 Million Property Sale
DJ
12:14pTSX up 155 Points as Commodities Rise
MT
10:39aMiners, energy stocks push TSX higher; Hexo Corp slumps
RE
09:39aEnergy stocks, gold miners push TSX higher at open; Hexo Corp drops
RE
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:47pFrontera Announces Changes to Indenture Relating to 2028 Senior Notes
AQ
05:21pSSR Mining to Announce First Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Results on May 4, 2023
BU
05:10pSuperior Plus To Move to Quarterly Dividend Payments
MT
05:00pWSP Announces Details for the Release of Its Q1 2023 Results and for Its Annual and Spe..
AQ
04:54pResource shares help lift TSX to 5-week high
RE
04:53pCineplex Says Early April Box Office Rises Above 2019 Levels; Sees No Material Return F..
MT
04:33pCineplex Brief: Also Reporting March 2023 Box Office and Provides an Upda..
MT
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
FRONTERA ENERGY CORPORATION 13.03 Delayed Quote.7.69%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD. 32.95 Delayed Quote.5.95%
CENTERRA GOLD INC. 9.78 Delayed Quote.5.62%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 4.09 Delayed Quote.4.60%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 9.69 Delayed Quote.4.42%
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. 17.18 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.87 Delayed Quote.-3.33%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 3.26 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 2.5 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 2.09 Delayed Quote.-4.13%
Heatmap : ETF components 
