S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 20421.85 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 146.03 points or 0.72% today to 20421.85

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Monday, April 3, 2023

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 262.30 points or 1.30% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 4, 2023

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 7.54% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 7.25% from its 52-week high of 22018.82 hit Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Up 12.17% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.66% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.38% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.60%

--Year-to-date it is up 1036.93 points or 5.35%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-23 1748ET