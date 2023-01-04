Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:45 2023-01-04 pm EST
19588.83 PTS   +0.75%
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 19588.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:49pTSX climbs to 3-week high, led by gold miners
RE
04:29pTSX Up More Than 200 Pts In Two Days
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 19588.83 -- Data Talk

01/04/2023 | 05:36pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 145.06 points or 0.75% today to 19588.83


--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 203.91 points or 1.05% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.31% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Off 11.31% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.59% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.75% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 203.91 points or 1.05%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1735ET

05:27pInsider Sell: Ssr Mining
MT
05:18pNational Bank Of Canada : Wednesday January 4, 2023
PU
05:11pCIBC ordered to pay $848 mln damages to Cerberus, will appeal
RE
05:08pSleep Country Canada Holdings Closes C$24-Million Acquisition of Silk & Snow
MT
05:08pATS Says Received US$81.3 Million of EV Orders
MT
05:02pATS Brief: Says Received US$81.3 Million of EV Orders
MT
05:01pSleep Country Canada Closes Acquisition of Silk & Snow
AQ
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
NFI GROUP INC. 10.66 Delayed Quote.10.70%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.4 Delayed Quote.8.28%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 17.25 Delayed Quote.7.95%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 4.9 Delayed Quote.7.93%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 9.27 Delayed Quote.7.92%
WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. 9.74 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
CAMECO CORPORATION 30.34 Delayed Quote.-3.25%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.77 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.15 Delayed Quote.-4.96%
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD. 5.63 Delayed Quote.-6.01%
Heatmap : ETF components 