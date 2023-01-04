S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.75% Higher at 19588.83 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 145.06 points or 0.75% today to 19588.83

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 203.91 points or 1.05% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 11.31% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Off 11.31% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.59% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.75% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 203.91 points or 1.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-23 1735ET