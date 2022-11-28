S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.80% Lower at 20220.49 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 163.28 points or 0.80% today to 20220.49

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 8.45% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.45% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.06% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.45% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.06% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 1002.35 points or 4.72%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1737ET