  Homepage
  Indexes
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  S&P/TSX Composite index
  News
  Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:57 2022-11-28 pm EST
20220.49 PTS   -0.80%
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.80% Lower at 20220.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pTSX falls as China lockdowns weigh on resource shares
RE
04:25pTSX Closes Down 163 Pts Following Four Successive Winning Sessions; Big Banks May Dictate Where Market Goes From Here, Short Term At Least
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.80% Lower at 20220.49 -- Data Talk

11/28/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 163.28 points or 0.80% today to 20220.49


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 8.45% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 8.45% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.06% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 4.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.45% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.06% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 1002.35 points or 4.72%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-22 1737ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.80% Lower at 20220.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:34pTSX falls as China lockdowns weigh on resource shares
RE
04:25pTSX Closes Down 163 Pts Following Four Successive Winning Sessions; Big Banks May Dicta..
MT
04:02pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Recouped About 40 Pts Over the Final Hour o..
MT
03:08pCanada Stocks Brief: In the US, Both the S&P and Nasdaq Were Down 1...
MT
03:05pCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Enters Last Hour of Monday Trade Down Near ..
MT
12:59pTSX Down 132 Points With Miners, Financials, Posting The Biggest Losses
MT
12:26pToronto Stocks Edge Lower; E3 Lithium Rises on C$27 Million Canadian Government Investm..
DJ
10:37aToronto stocks fall as energy and materials lead losses
RE
09:38aCanada Stocks Brief: TSX Had Gained Total of About 400 Pts Over Last..
MT
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:36pCN names Edmond Harris new executive vice-president and chief operating officer
AQ
05:19pTD-Canada Post lending program paused after suspicious activity detected
AQ
05:19pMaple Leaf Foods Brief: Says London Poultry Plant Begins First Da..
MT
05:07pCN Rail Names Ed Harris Chief Operating Officer; Replacing Rob Reilly, Effective Immedi..
MT
05:04pCN Rail Brief: Names Ed Harris Chief Operating Officer
MT
05:04pCN Names Ed Harris Chief Operating Officer
GL
05:03pCN Names Ed Harris Chief Operating Officer
AQ
More news
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
BOMBARDIER INC. 47.04 Delayed Quote.6.98%
SHOPIFY INC. 51.34 Delayed Quote.4.39%
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED 121.32 Delayed Quote.3.03%
EMPIRE COMPANY LIMITED 36.66 Delayed Quote.2.26%
DOLLARAMA INC. 82.29 Delayed Quote.1.91%
SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. 6.68 Delayed Quote.-5.65%
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 2.51 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
MAG SILVER CORP. 19.65 Delayed Quote.-6.61%
ERO COPPER CORP. 15.4 Delayed Quote.-6.78%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 11.78 Delayed Quote.-6.88%