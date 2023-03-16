S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 19539.01 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 160.17 points or 0.83% today to 19539.01

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 11.54% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 11.54% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.32% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.91% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 0.83% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 3.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 154.09 points or 0.79%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

