    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:23:58 2023-04-03 pm EDT
20278.28 PTS   +0.89%
05:34pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 20278.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:57pTSX extends winning streak, led by energy and Teck Resources
RE
04:32pMagnificent Seven For the TSX; Starring Teck and Ovintiv
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 20278.28 -- Data Talk

04/03/2023 | 05:34pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 178.39 points or 0.89% today to 20278.28


--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 818.36 points or 4.21% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 8.19% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 8.18% from its 52-week high of 22085.60 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 11.38% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.36% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.64% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 893.36 points or 4.61%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1733ET

News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:52pRoyal Bank of Canada Creates Climate Action Institute
DJ
05:37pWheaton Precious Metals : NOTICE AND ACCESS NOTIFICATION TO SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
05:19pCCL Industries Acquires Two Labelling Companies for a Combined C$57 Million
MT
05:18pWSP Brief: Will replace Shaw Communications in the S&P/TSX 60 Index effective ..
MT
05:16pS&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite and S&P/TSX 60 Indices
AQ
05:14pCCL Industries Brief: Adds Acquired technology xpected to add Near ..
MT
05:13pCCL Industries Brief: Says $54 million purchase price includes an e..
MT
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED 58.59 Delayed Quote.18.72%
OVINTIV INC. 54.13 Delayed Quote.11.10%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 23.63 Delayed Quote.8.84%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. 25.5 Delayed Quote.8.14%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.29 Delayed Quote.7.50%
COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 63.72 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
MAPLE LEAF FOODS INC. 25.29 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 2.29 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 10.45 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P. 40.33 Delayed Quote.-5.33%
