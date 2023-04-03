S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.89% Higher at 20278.28 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 178.39 points or 0.89% today to 20278.28

--Up for seven consecutive trading days

--Up 818.36 points or 4.21% over the last seven trading days

--Largest seven-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for eight straight trading days

--Up nine of the past 11 trading days

--Off 8.19% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023

--Off 8.18% from its 52-week high of 22085.60 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 11.38% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.36% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 4.64% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 893.36 points or 4.61%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

