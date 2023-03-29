Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:50:42 2023-03-29 pm EDT
19837.65 PTS   +0.92%
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 19837.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:50pTSX rises to three-week but caution remains on rate outlook
RE
04:40pTSX Up Near 370 Points After Four Straight Winning Days
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 19837.65 -- Data Talk

03/29/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 180.12 points or 0.92% today to 19837.65


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 377.73 points or 1.94% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 10.18% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 10.18% from its 52-week high of 22085.60 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 8.96% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.48% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 2.37% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 452.73 points or 2.34%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1731ET

Rankings
ARITZIA INC. 42.08 Delayed Quote.7.35%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.58 Delayed Quote.6.17%
SHOPIFY INC. 63.31 Delayed Quote.5.08%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION 71.42 Delayed Quote.4.98%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION 8.73 Delayed Quote.4.55%
BIRCHCLIFF ENERGY LTD. 7.65 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. 1.08 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
VERMILION ENERGY INC. 16.86 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 22.25 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 3.29 Delayed Quote.-4.08%
