S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.92% Higher at 19837.65 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 180.12 points or 0.92% today to 19837.65

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 377.73 points or 1.94% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 10.18% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Off 10.18% from its 52-week high of 22085.60 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 8.96% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 10.14% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.48% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 2.37% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 1.90%

--Year-to-date it is up 452.73 points or 2.34%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1731ET