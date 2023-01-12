Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. S&P/TSX Composite index
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:51:35 2023-01-12 pm EST
20211.20 PTS   +0.93%
04:45pEnergy lifts TSX to fifth day of gains as U.S. inflation eases
RE
04:30pTSX Takes Gains For 2023 So Far To Near 800 Pts As Commodities Rise and Inflation Seems To Have Peaked
MT
04:00pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 180 Pts and Near 20,200 Level, Taking Total Gains Over First Eight Sessions of 2023 To Near 780 Points
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 20211.20 -- Data Talk

01/12/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 186.15 points or 0.93% today to 20211.20


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 704.36 points or 3.61% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.49% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Off 8.49% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.01% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.95% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 826.28 points or 4.26%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1730ET

All news about S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
04:45pEnergy lifts TSX to fifth day of gains as U.S. inflation eases
RE
04:30pTSX Takes Gains For 2023 So Far To Near 800 Pts As Commodities Rise and Inflation Seems..
MT
04:00pTSX Brief: Set To Close Up Near 180 Pts and Near 20,200 Level, Taking Total Ga..
MT
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Thursday Trade Up 170 Pts and Near 20,200 Level..
MT
12:20pTSX up 135 Points at Midday as Energy, Financials Lead Gains
MT
12:14pToronto Stocks Rise; Aritzia Shares Drop on Inventory Concerns in 3Q
DJ
09:54aTSX Brief: Now Down 20 Pts; Index Was Up Near 80 Pts and Touched Above 21,000 ..
MT
09:40aTSX Brief: CIBC Economics Says Fed Will Likely Be Able To Pause After a Final ..
MT
09:38aTSX Brief: Up Another Near 50 Pts, Was Even Higher and Touched Above 21,000 Le..
MT
07:34aTSX futures crawl up ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
More news
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:59pU.s. : Ex-rent inflation slowing down quickly
PU
05:41pTourmaline Oil Declares Special Dividend, Outlines 2023 Guidance
MT
05:40pHydro One Publishes Sustainable Financing Framework
DJ
05:31pEnbridge Inc. to Host Webcast to Discuss 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on F..
AQ
05:30pRefile-- Cineplex Brief: Leading film performances in December i..
MT
05:26pCineplex Brief: Leading film performances in December included 'Avatar: T..
MT
05:26pShaw Communications Q1 Profit Drops 14% as It Warns Regulatory Delays Could Imperil Sal..
MT
More news
Chart S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Duration : Period :
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.29 Delayed Quote.7.50%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 3.56 Delayed Quote.6.91%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 19.35 Delayed Quote.6.55%
NUVISTA ENERGY LTD. 11.94 Delayed Quote.5.48%
PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP. 13.31 Delayed Quote.5.38%
CARGOJET INC. 122.2 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC. 171.01 Delayed Quote.-3.61%
ALGONQUIN POWER & UTILITIES CORP. 9.53 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
KINAXIS INC. 140.5 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
ARITZIA INC. 46.16 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
Heatmap : ETF components 