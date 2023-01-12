S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 20211.20 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 186.15 points or 0.93% today to 20211.20

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 704.36 points or 3.61% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, when the market rose for six straight trading days

--Up seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 8.49% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Dec. 5, 2022

--Off 8.49% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.01% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 5.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 3.95% from its 2023 closing low of 19443.77 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 4.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 826.28 points or 4.26%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

