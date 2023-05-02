S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 20407.56 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 207.54 points or 1.01% today to 20407.56

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 228.98 points or 1.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 7.60% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 3.67% from its 52-week high of 21184.95 hit Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.73% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.31% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1022.64 points or 5.28%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1730ET