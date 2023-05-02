Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05:01:24 2023-05-02 pm EDT
20407.56 PTS   -1.01%
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 20407.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
TSX falls to near one-week low as oil price tumbles
RE
TSX Down a Total Near 230 Pts In Two Days This Week, After Losses Last Week; Blackberry Facing a Strategic Review As Well As Movie Reviews
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 20407.56 -- Data Talk

05/02/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 207.54 points or 1.01% today to 20407.56


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 25, 2023

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 228.98 points or 1.11% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 7.60% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 3.67% from its 52-week high of 21184.95 hit Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up 12.09% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 2.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.73% from its 2023 closing high of 20767.38 hit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Up 5.31% from its 2023 closing low of 19378.84 hit Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1022.64 points or 5.28%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1730ET

05:31pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.01% Lower at 20407.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:47pTSX falls to near one-week low as oil price tumbles
RE
04:21pTSX Down a Total Near 230 Pts In Two Days This Week, After Losses Last Week; Blackberry..
MT
04:11pToronto market hits six-day low as energy stocks tumble
RE
04:02pTSX Brief: Set To Close Down Near 200 Pts, Adding to 20-plus Pts Lost on Monda..
MT
03:04pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Tuesday Trade Down Near 210 Pts, Adding to 20-p..
MT
12:28pToronto Stocks Slide With Global Markets; Colliers International Falls on Guidance Cut
DJ
12:02pTSX Down 273 Points With All Sectors Negative -- Energy Falls Near 5%
MT
10:37aTSX Brief: Now Down Near 230 Pts, Having Closed Down About 21 Pts on Monday, A..
MT
09:40aTSX Brief: Down Near 140 Pts, Having Closed Down About 21 Pts on Monday, As Oi..
MT
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:31pFranco-Nevada Reports Q1 2023 Results
PR
05:28pOceanaGold Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
AQ
05:27pTorex Gold Brief: Says Llevel of spending on the project Expected to in..
MT
05:25pTorex Gold Brief: Providing Second Quarterly Update on Media Luna Proje..
MT
05:25pTorex Gold Provides Second Quarterly Update on Media Luna Project
GL
05:20pCascades Brief: Says Has Produced Its First Roll of 100% Recycled Contain..
MT
05:18pSuccessful start-up of Cascades Containerboard Packaging plant - Bear Island, Virginia
AQ
S&P/TSX Composite index Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 5.75 Delayed Quote.9.32%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 3.23 Delayed Quote.6.60%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 23.67 Delayed Quote.6.33%
SSR MINING INC. 20.37 Delayed Quote.5.76%
TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC. 23.42 Delayed Quote.5.50%
MEG ENERGY CORP. 20.82 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
BAYTEX ENERGY CORP. 4.72 Delayed Quote.-6.53%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED 63.31 Delayed Quote.-6.73%
CI FINANCIAL CORP. 12.47 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. 128.5 Delayed Quote.-9.70%
