S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.05% Higher at 19485.89 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 201.79 points or 1.05% today to 19485.89

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 11.78% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.78% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.03% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.78% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.03% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 1736.95 points or 8.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1744ET