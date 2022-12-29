Advanced search
    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:48 2022-12-29 pm EST
19485.89 PTS   +1.05%
05:45pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.05% Higher at 19485.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:17pCanada Stock Pickers Do Some Late Holiday Bargain Buying; TC Energy Restarts Keystone Pipeline
MT
04:02pTSX Brief: Set To End Thursday Trade Up Near 200 Pts, Having Closed Down Nearer 220 Pts Wednesday When Trade Resumed After Christmas Holiday
MT
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.05% Higher at 19485.89 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 05:45pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 201.79 points or 1.05% today to 19485.89


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 11.78% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 11.78% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.03% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.78% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.03% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.73%

--Year-to-date it is down 1736.95 points or 8.18%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1744ET

Rankings
NFI GROUP INC. 9.49 Delayed Quote.7.23%
SHOPIFY INC. 47.56 Delayed Quote.7.12%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.23 Delayed Quote.6.96%
CASCADES INC. 8.55 Delayed Quote.6.88%
CI FINANCIAL CORP. 13.81 Delayed Quote.6.81%
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED 120.22 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. 11.43 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 2.58 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
ARITZIA INC. 47.05 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
MAG SILVER CORP. 21.56 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
