    TSEC   XC0009695252

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(TSEC)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:44 2022-12-22 pm EST
19349.66 PTS   -1.13%
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.13% Lower at 19349.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
DJ
TSX Closes Down Near 220 Pts As Lower Commodity Prices Weigh On Resources Heavy Index
MT
MT
TSX posts broad-based losses as rate hike concern weighs
RE
RE
S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.13% Lower at 19349.66 -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 05:29pm EST
The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 221.44 points or 1.13% today to 19349.66


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 12.39% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 12.39% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.28% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.39% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.28% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 1873.18 points or 8.83%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1728ET

05:29pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.13% Lower at 19349.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:33pTSX Closes Down Near 220 Pts As Lower Commodity Prices Weigh On Resources Heavy Index
MT
04:32pTSX posts broad-based losses as rate hike concern weighs
RE
04:01pTSX Brief: Resources Heavy Index Set To Close Down Near 220 Pts Amid Lower Com..
MT
12:13pTSX Down 279 Points With All Sectors in The Red
MT
09:37aTSX Brief: Index Down 150 Pts Early Thursday Amid Mixed Commodities; After Two..
MT
09:34aTechnology, materials drag TSX at the open
RE
07:09aTSX futures subdued ahead of U.S. economic data
RE
06:58aUS Stocks Brief: Futures Point Lower With S&P Down Near 0.2%
MT
12/21S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.37% Higher at 19571.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
News of the index components S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
05:16pCineplex Says Credit Facility Extended by a Year
MT
05:01pCineplex Announces Credit Facility Extension
AQ
05:01pGranite REIT Notice of Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results
BU
05:00pCP Holiday Train program finishes 24th year; raises more than $1.3 million and collects..
AQ
04:41pNFI Group Receives an Order for Up to 157 Buses from Pittsburgh Regional Transit
MT
04:32pTSX posts broad-based losses as rate hike concern weighs
RE
04:30pNFI receives new contract for up to 157 buses from Pennsylvania's PRT
AQ
Technical analysis trends S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
IAMGOLD CORPORATION 3.32 Delayed Quote.4.40%
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. 10.18 Delayed Quote.3.88%
ECN CAPITAL CORP. 2.79 Delayed Quote.2.57%
BROOKFIELD BUSINESS PARTNERS L.P. 22.11 Delayed Quote.2.36%
ALTUS GROUP LIMITED 53.44 Delayed Quote.1.83%
TRANSALTA CORPORATION 11.87 Delayed Quote.-4.96%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 1.24 Delayed Quote.-5.34%
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. 8.87 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
IVANHOE MINES LTD. 10.36 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
BLACKBERRY LIMITED 4.69 Delayed Quote.-8.04%
Heatmap : ETF components 