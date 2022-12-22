S&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.13% Lower at 19349.66 -- Data Talk

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 221.44 points or 1.13% today to 19349.66

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 12.39% from its record close of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Off 12.39% from its 52-week high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.28% from its 52-week low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.39% from its 2022 closing high of 22087.22 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 6.28% from its 2022 closing low of 18206.28 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 1873.18 points or 8.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1728ET